CXC Awards Regional Top Performers In 2023 CAPE Examinations – St. Lucia Times

During the 2023 CXC® Top Awards Ceremony on 7 December 2023, regional students who excelled in the May/June 2023 sitting of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®) were recognised and rewarded.

Naresh Jagnanan of Queen’s College, Guyana claimed the top CAPE® prize as Most Outstanding Candidate Overall.

This is not Naresh’s first time in CXC® winner’s circle as he won the award for Most Outstanding Performance in CSEC® Business Studies in 2021.

Naresh achieved Grade I in Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Integrated Mathematics, Law Unit 2, Sociology Unit 1, Economics Unit 1 and Units 1 and 2 of Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Management of Business and Tourism.

He also achieved Grade II in Economics Unit 2.

Naresh’s performance in Accounting, Economics, Entrepreneurship and Management of Business has once again earned him the top Business award, this time for CAPE®.

This award is sponsored by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Caribbean.

Isabelle d’Abadie of St Joseph’s Convent – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago earned the award for

Most Outstanding Candidate in Humanities. She achieved Grade I in all of her subjects: Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies and in Units 1 and 2 of Geography, History and Sociology.

The CAPE® Humanities Award is sponsored by Hodder Education.

Darius Payne of Naparima College, Trinidad and Tobago received the award for Most Outstanding

Candidate in Natural Sciences. He achieved Grade I in Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies, Applied Mathematics Unit 1 and Units 1 and 2 of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Pure Mathematics. He also attained Grade II in Applied Mathematics Unit 2.

Additional sponsored awards were won by Sashaunna Lamb of Decrarteret College, Jamaica and Ryker Harricharan of Hillview College, Trinidad and Tobago.

Sashaunna achieved Grade I in Units 1 and 2 of CAPE® Financial Services and won the Caribbean Association of Banks, Inc. award for Most Outstanding Performance in the subject.

Ryker copped the RM Education Award for CAPE® Mathematics, achieving Grade I in both Units 1 and 2 of Applied Mathematics, Physics and Pure Mathematics.

The Regional Top Awards Ceremony was hosted by The Co-operative Republic of Guyana. This year’s top schools were both from Guyana.

Anna Regina Secondary School received the award for the CSEC® School of the Year 2023 and Queen’s College received the CAPE® School of the Year 2023 award.

SOURCE: Caribbean Examinations Council. Photo Caption: Back row L – R: Matthew Dunn, Jamaica; Meira Wohl, Jamaica; Alex Muntaz, Guyana; Kayla Wright, Jamaica; Darius Payne, Trinidad and Tobago; Siddiq Gafar, Guyana; Celando Matchevelli, Jamaica and Rishi Pokhriyal; Sint Maarten.

Front row kneeling L – R: Naresh Jagnanan, Guyana; Abigail Stephanas, Guyana; Naila Rahaman, Guyana and Deanna Beepath, Trinidad and Tobago.

