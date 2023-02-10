CXC awards 2022 regional top performers for CSEC, CAPE

Black Immigrant Daily News

Guyana’s top CAPE and CSEC students, Atisha Seenarine, Uotam Heeralall, Saskia Twahir, and Sheridan Dyal

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has awarded the regional top performers at the 2021-2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, during a virtual awards ceremony.

Guyana was awarded for performances in natural science, technical and vocational studies, humanities, sciences, and business.

Guyana’s top performers for CXC and CAPE expressed how satisfied they are for being recognised for their achievements.

Uotam Heerall of Anna Regina Secondary School received the award for the Most Outstanding Overall student and Technical/Vocational Studies at the 2022 CSEC exams.

Heeralall expressed, “I feel more than happy here tonight. This has been one of my dreams. I actually dreamt of this when Anna Regina Secondary topped the Caribbean in 2019. That is what motivated me to be here tonight, to work to be here, and finally, I am here.”

Heeralall added that motivation is key to one’s overall success.

Atisha Seenarine of Saraswatie Vidya Niketan School received the award for the top CAPE student and Most Outstanding performance in Natural Sciences.

Seenarine said, “I would like to encourage all of the upcoming candidates preparing to sit these examinations to continue to work hard. Put your best effort forward and be creative in all of your pursuits to ensure success.”

She also urged students to maintain a balance between their academic and social lives.

Saraswatie Vidya Niketan School also received the award for Top CAPE School.

At the CSEC level, Saskia Twahir of Queen’s College received awards for the Most Outstanding student in Humanities and Business.

Twahir is encouraging incoming CSEC and CAPE students to maintain a balance between their academic pursuits and overall well-being.

Currently, Twahir is pursuing the ASAL programme at the Nations University and noted that she intends to continue her studies in Economics and Finance at the University of Guyana.

“Take everything in strides. Understand that failure can be one of the best things that can happen to you, not at the exams. But in the steps in preparation for the exams. Pace yourself. Ensure that you prioritise your mental health and well-being before your exams and give it your best shot,” Twahir encouraged.

Meanwhile, Sheridan Dyal of Queen’s College received the award for the Most Outstanding Student in Sciences.

“I am ecstatic that this is finally happening because I have been looking forward to this day. I know it is usually like a big event. I’m glad that I made it here and all of the efforts that I put for the past five years have turned out to be very fruitful,” she happily expressed.

Atisha Seenarine’s mother, Anjanie Seenarine said she is tremendously proud of her daughter’s achievements.

“She has worked very hard to get where she is, today. I didn’t expect any less from her. She was so dedicated to what she does, so disciplined,” she added.

Meanwhile, CXC registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Wayne Wesley underscored that CXC remains dedicated to the advancements of all students.

“The level of excitement that we have this afternoon, enthusiasm, and passion to honour those who have done well. Us at the Caribbean Examinations Council are now working assiduously at making sure that we create qualification and opportunities for all students exiting the secondary education system,” Dr Wesley emphasised.

