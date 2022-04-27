CXC Announces Exams Delay – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) stands in solidarity with the region and the international community as we grapple with the impact of COVID-19 on our way of life.

The Council recognises the impact of COVID-19 on the education system in general and, more specifically, on the schedule of CXC’s regional examinations.

A Special Meeting of Council, the governing Board of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) which is made up of Governments from across the region, was held today, (Wednesday, 27 April 2022) following feedback from regional Ministries of Education on the timing of 2022 regional examinations.

Members of Council reviewed and reached consensus on recommendations from CXC’s School Examinations Committee (SEC), on the strategy for the 2022 regional examinations.

After careful deliberation and consideration of all the pertinent issues, Council, agreed that the revised strategy for the 2022 regional examinations shall be as follows:

1) To delay sitting of the regional examinations by three weeks:

This will provide candidates with additional time to prepare for the examinations. Therefore, examinations will commence on Monday, 23 May 2022 with results projected to be released in late August or early September 2022.

Official timetables will be published to the CXC® website on Wednesday, 4 May 2022 and

will be available to students in the Online Students’ Portal (https://ors.cxc.org/studentportal).

2) Extension of Submission of School-Based Assessment (SBA): The deadline for the

submission of SBAs has been extended by two weeks for all CSEC® and CAPE® examinations.

3) Release of Broad Topics: CXC® will share with Ministries of Education for communication to Candidates, the Broad topics to be assessed on Paper 02.

These adjustments to the strategy are in addition to concessions that CXC® has already put in place to date, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

i. School Based Assessments (SBAs): CXC® reduced the SBA requirements by as much as 50 per cent in some subjects.

ii. Submission of SBAs: The deadline for the submission of SBAs has been extended by six

weeks.

iii. Option to Defer: Candidates have the option to defer some or all of their Examinations to either January or June 2023.

The Executive Management and staff at CXC® support Council’s decision fully as we continue to work in the best interest of our students across the region.

Source: The Caribbean Examinations Council

