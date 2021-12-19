CWI To Begin New Recruitment Process – Harper, Bascombe To Be Replaced

An Interim Selection Panel has been established, with Head Coach Phil Simmons at the helm, along with the captains in the respective men’s formats. Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket, will oversee the process.

“We want to thank Roger and Miles for their work and dedicated services to West Indies cricket in the last two years, as members of the Men’s Senior Selection Panel. Selecting West Indies teams for international competition is a very challenging assignment, and both gentlemen performed their roles with transparency and dignity,” Adams said.

Harper for his part thanked CWI for the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket in the role of Lead Selector and wished the organisation the very best for the future,” according to the press statement.

He also expressed his gratitude to all whose efforts and cooperation helped him to perform his role efficiently and singled out Miles Bascombe for his professionalism and teamwork.

– Advertisement –

The West Indies Men’s next series is against Ireland at Sabina Park, Jamaica where they will play the three-match CG Insurance One-Day International series and a one-off T20 International from January 8 to 16.

– Advertisement –