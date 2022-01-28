CWI Slams ‘Malicious’ Voice Note, Denies Rift In WI Senior Men’s Team – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has issued a statement condemning a voice note circulating on social media and in ‘sections of the regional broadcast media’ suggesting a rift in the West Indies Senior Men’s Team.

“Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team,” the statement declared.

“I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our Team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents,” CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

Skerritt also cited two outstanding wins and one ‘heroic comeback’ to get within one run of victory.

“This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged.” the CWI President asserted.

West Indies lead England 2-1 in the five-match Betway T20 International Series at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The fourth and fifth matches of the series will be at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

