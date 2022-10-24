CWI President’ Deeply Disappointed’ Over West Indies Team Performance – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt said he was ‘deeply disappointed’ and promised a full review of the West Indies cricket team’s preparation and performance after a shocking T20 World Cup exit on Friday.

“I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of frustration that is being experienced by many,” Skerritt said in a brief statement.

“The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia,” the CWI President stated.

Skerritt’s statement came after West Indies’ nine-wicket defeat to Ireland.

The defeat eliminated them from the main draw of the tournament.

The CWI President said all aspects of the team’s performance would come under the microscope.

He promised stakeholders a thorough post-mortem on all aspects of the West Indies World Cup preparation and performance.

And Skerritt disclosed that solutions would be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts and in all formats.

“West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event, and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders,” he declared.

