CWC Unveils JUMP At CANTO – St. Lucia Times News

As local economies continue to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a call has been made to develop a roadmap to connect the unconnected in the Caribbean.

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of CANTO’s 37th AnnualConference & Trade Exhibition in Miami, The Honourable Mark Anthony Phillips, PrimeMinister, and First Vice President of Guyana, urged industry stakeholders to prioritisedelivering connections to those most in need.

“Our goal must therefore be nothing less than universal broadband service. No country,no region, no town, no village, no community, and no person should be left unconnected, for we cannot begin to speak of digital evolution without addressing the manifest injustice and inequality of the underlying digital divides,” he said.

After a two-year hiatus in the staging of a live event, regional heads of state and headsof government, along with regulators, and telecom operators, are meeting at the iconicFontainebleau Hotel to discuss global trends, best-practices, and forge new alliances.

C&W Communications, operators of the Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business and BTCbrands in the Caribbean, is the presenting sponsor of the event with this year’s theme of‘Enabling the Digital Evolution’.

David Cox, Chair of CANTO, welcomed those in attendance and said the non-profitorganisation was proud to advocate for policies, legislation and rules which advance thecreation of an environment for the deployment of services and technologies around theCaribbean and Americas.

“CANTO’s greatest value is that it is a unique market for ideas. Our agenda has neverbeen to tell people what to think, but to provide a forum where ideas can contend. Ouraim is to educate, inform, stimulate, challenge, listen and ultimately promote thedevelopment of our people,” he said.

Other feature presenters at the four-day conference include The Right HonourablePhilip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas; Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President,Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America; and Dr Hyginus Leon,President, Caribbean Development Bank.

Source: C&W Communications. Headline photo: Brigadier Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana (third from left) shakes hands with John Winter, Chief Legal Officer at Liberty Latin America during the Opening Ceremony of CANTO’s Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition. Also, in the photo (from left) Christopher Coles, Vice President of CWC Networks, David Cox, Chairman of CANTO and Daniel Neiva, VP B2B LATAM at CWC.

