C&W Confirms Readiness For 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season – St. Lucia Times News

C&W Communications, operators of the Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business and BTC brands in the Caribbean, is confirming all systems are in place for the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season which begins on June 1.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the 2022 season is expected to be ‘above-

normal’ with a 65 percent chance there will be between 14 and 21 named storms (winds of

39mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74mph or higher),

including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111mph or higher).

The increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate

factors including the ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane

season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and

Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African

monsoon.

“We have a long and proud history of delivering reliable connections across the Caribbean

and our teams have been conducting simulation exercises and strengthening the networks,

so we are once again leaving nothing to chance,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer,

C&W Communications.

The company also operates a state-of-the-art subsea network, which is one of the most

secure subsea cable systems in the Western Hemisphere, with increased redundancy

added by incorporating alternative routes for data and mobile traffic in the event of an

emergency.

“We continue to invest in the redundancy capabilities of our sub-sea network, and we have

established data centres that are located outside of the hurricane belt, which provides an

additional layer of protection for connectivity in the region,” added Smidts.

“We know that governments, schools, healthcare providers, businesses and individuals are

relying on us to keep them connected and our commitment to the communities we serve

has never been stronger. While we are hopeful that no customers will be impacted during

this year’s hurricane season, we must also ensure that we are ready to face that reality and

we are prepared to respond to any eventuality if it comes.”

Source: C&W Communications. Headline photo: Inge Smidts

