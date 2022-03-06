C&W Communications Provides Free Mobile Calling To Ukraine – St. Lucia Times News

C&W Communications is assisting those trying to connect with loved ones in Ukraine by

offering free long-distance calling and texts from its Caribbean markets.

A C&W Communications release says the offer is valid for all customers across the company’s networks in the Caribbean.

According to C&W Communications CEO Inge Smidts, any act of war has devastating

outcomes on a country and its people.

“We know that our customers in the region who have loved ones in Ukraine, particularly those with children who are students pursuing courses of study, are very concerned about their safety,” the CEO noted.

“This timely initiative will make connecting from the region easier and hassle free for our Caribbean customers and allow them to stay connected at no cost through mobile calls and texts,” Smidts stated.

Russia launched its attack in the early hours of 24 February from three main directions: north, south and east. According to the BBC, since then, troops have poured into Ukraine.

Air strikes and artillery attacks have struck targets across the country.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said Russia was striking civilian targets, including hospitals, nurseries, and schools.

And the BBC reported that the World Health Organization has confirmed health facilities are targets.

The United Nations has said at least 350 civilians have died, although the actual numbers are probably “considerably higher.”

The world body has also disclosed that Ukraine has had the fastest refugee crisis since the second world war, with more than 1.5 million refugees reported to have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days.

On Saturday, international media outlets said at least 1,700 international students were trapped in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy as shelling from the Russian army continued.

In addition, last week, the Jamaica Information Service indicated that 20 Jamaican students who arrived safely from Ukraine would receive professional mental health support.