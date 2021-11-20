Customs & Excise Department To Meet Chamber Members And Present Duty-Free System

Press Release:– The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is pleased to announce that in its continued partnership with the Customs & Excise Department, an Engagement Forum has been organized with Operators of Duty-Free Shops in St. Lucia as well as private warehouses to discuss a proposed new electronic system.

The Engagement will be held via the Zoom Meeting Platform at 2:00pm on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

This Engagement will include the presentation of a software solution that is under consideration for managing tourist duty-free and private warehouse operations inventory processes.

According to the Customs & Excise Department, the said software promises to interface with their Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) to facilitate Customs requirements that presently are not adequately and efficiently provided for.

Among other things, the software promises, to remove the need for warehouse goods to be assigned a product specification code on the Single Administrative Document (SAD) thereby, significantly reducing the number of SAD item lines that currently obtains.

This should then enable operators to improve their compliance level with related Customs laws and procedures.

The session will be informative and provide the operators in that sub-sector an opportunity to contribute to the decisioning process, while being extremely informative.

