Current Modality of School Operations Continues For Another Week – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training wishes to inform the general public that school operations will continue using the current modality for the week Monday, January 31, 2022 to Friday, February 04, 2022.

The following groups will continue with face-to- face instruction:

 Early Childhood Education Centres

 Grade 6 students

 Form 5 students

 Vocational and Tertiary Institutions

All other school groups will continue using the Distributed Learning Approach as per the

Continuity of Learning Plan.

The Ministry will continue to regularly monitor the situation and provide a further update in due course.

