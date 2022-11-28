Cuba makes more scholarships available to Antigua and Barbuda students

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government of the Republic of Cuba has provided additional scholarships for Antiguan and Barbudan students to commence medical degree studies in Cuba in 2023.

Responding to a request from Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne, the Government of Cuba said that it is adding seven additional scholarships to the nine granted for the 2023 Academic Year commencing in February.

Four scholarships are being provided to Cuban trained doctors to specialize along with one additional dentistry and two medical studies scholarships.

Prime Minister Browne commended the government of Cuba for supporting his government’s desire to provide the best possible education to its citizens from pre-school to tertiary level.

“Cuba has been a true friend of Antigua and Barbuda and despite their challenges, they have trained some of our best professionals and health care workers.

They have provided the single greatest contribution to Antigua and Barbuda in the field of education and we celebrate our strong bond of friendship,” said Prime Minister Browne.

Under the scholarship programme, doctors who were trained in Cuba are given the opportunity to specialize in their respective fields.

Doctors will be able to specialize in a wide range of areas to include Endocrinology, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Cardiology and Nephrology .

New applicants are also being given the opportunity to pursue medical and dentistry studies.

The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Committee which manages the scholarships advised that the application period will remain open until December 21.

Application forms are available from the scholarship division in the Office of the Prime Minister.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com