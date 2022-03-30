Cuba Day At Respiratory Hospital – St. Lucia Times News

The Respiratory Hospital is proudly celebrating a successful second year of serving the people of Saint Lucia.

As the Respiratory Hospital marks its two-year anniversary since opening its doors, the celebration commenced with a Cuban day activity on the hospital grounds.

Medical Director of the Respiratory Hospital Dr. Alisha Eugene-Ford applauded the support from the Cuban medical brigade in the delivery of primary, secondary and tertiary levels of care in Saint Lucia.

“At present the medical brigade has 134 medical staff on island of which 71 of the members are with us at the Respiratory Hospital. They have been fighting the COVID-19 war alongside us and for this we will forever be grateful. Today we will experience another face of Cuba, a vibrant island rich in music, pottery, dance and food. A multi-ethnic nation home to persons of different races, religions and backgrounds.”

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Jenny Daniel expressed heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Respiratory Hospital, especially the Cuban medical team for assisting in the COVID-19 response.

– Advertisement –

“We thank you for the successes that you have made, we thank you for your support and the lessons that have been learned with your valuable assistance here in Saint Lucia. Saint Lucia will continue to partner with the Government of Cuba as it pertains to beefing up our health delivery services here in Saint Lucia and we look forward to continuing that partnership in the future with further engagements.”

Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia His Excellency Bernardo Toscano Sardinas says he is pleased to be part of this activity which is an expression of the friendship and solidarity between Saint Lucia and Cuba.

“This event is also a recognition of long and tradition friendship between our two countries. It is a recognition to allow strong solidarity between our people; Saint Lucia and Cuba people. It is a recognition also to the achievement of Cuban medicine in a tiny island in the Caribbean nation. It is also a recognition to the mutual experience in the frontline to combat against the pandemic COVID-19.”

The activity provided the Cuban medical professionals with the opportunity to showcase their culture through food and music.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs