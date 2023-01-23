CTO Welcomes USVI As Its 25th Member Country – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has started 2023, a year it sees as one of growth for the regional body, by welcoming the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) as its 25th member country.

The USVI, one of the leading destinations in the Caribbean, joins the organization of regional tourism leaders at a time when the CTO seeks to refocus its mandate on shaping the Caribbean tourism sector of the future.

The relationship between the USVI and the CTO is not a new one, and the organisation is confident that the renewed partnership will result in several positive outcomes for both parties, and the wider CTO membership.

In welcoming the new member, Chairman of the CTO, Hon. Kenneth Bryan expressed his belief in the opportunity this relationship presents for regional tourism. “I wholeheartedly welcome the United States Virgin Islands and Commissioner Boschulte to the Membership. Having one of the fastest growing travel destinations in our fraternity further strengthens the Organization and enhances the spirit of collaboration and cohesion among our jurisdictions. The USVI has joined a community that is committed to working together to sustainably grow and develop Caribbean Tourism and we look forward to working with Commissioner Boshulte in this regard.”

– Advertisement –

Commissioner Boschulte of the USVI, in expressing his thoughts on his destination’s status as a CTO member said, “The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is a key economic driver in the Caribbean’s growth and sustainability, and we are honoured that the USVI is now a member. Sustainability is always top of mind for us as we look to maintain the tranquil and unspoiled landscapes of St Thomas, St Croix and St John. Eco-friendly practices are vital for keeping our islands clean and pristine, and to ensure the preservation of our natural resources and ecosystems. We saw encouraging growth in tourism in the USVI in 2022. We look forward to working with the CTO in 2023 to create mechanisms to ensure that growth continues for both the USVI and our Caribbean neighbours.”

The CTO member countries are representative of the diversity that exists in the Caribbean, which makes the region one of the most unique tourism destinations in the world.

The organization has adopted a mandate to support the sustainable tourism and economic development among its members.

SOURCE: Caribbean Tourism Organization. Stock photo courtesy Claire Ward (Unsplash.com)

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com