CTO Secretary-General Receives 2023 CMEX Leadership Award – St. Lucia Times

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is exceedingly proud to announce that Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper has been honored by the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) with its 2023 Leadership Award.

At the awards luncheon and fundraising event, held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Regis-Prosper was celebrated for more than two decades of leadership in a broad range of tourism- and hospitality-related positions, including being selected as the first female to lead the CTO, which serves as the tourism development agency for the Caribbean region.

Over the past nine years, Regis-Prosper has deftly overseen the management of new organizations as well as projects in several islands and territories, elevating their prominence in the Caribbean tourism landscape.

Her career has included roles as Director of Marketing and Product Development at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, which she helped to transform into a more service-oriented organization while developing a customer service culture at the destination’s port facilities; Director of Business Development for Margaritaville Caribbean Group in Jamaica; CEO of the Tortola Pier Park in the British Virgin Islands, where she was responsible for the launch of the new cruise and shopping center facilities; and General Manager of the Antigua Cruise Port, overseeing the launch of the facility.

Joining Regis-Prosper in being honored at the 2023 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser, held at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami this past weekend, were individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Caribbean tourism, hospitality and communications sectors, including:

Ewald Biemans, Owner/CEO, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba

Rosa Harris, Director, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and Chairman, CTO Board of Directors

Stan Hartling, Owner and CEO, The Hartling Group

Joy Jibrilu, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board

Nicola Madden-Greig, OD, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Pat Montague, President/CEO, Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions

Beverly Nicolson-Doty, CEO, Figment Design and former CTO Chairman

Kevin O’Reggio, Strategic Account Director of Global Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Michele Paige, CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association

Julian Rogers MBE, Founder, MEDIAROGERS GROUP

Reflecting upon the day’s events, Regis-Prosper stated: “Today, I was filled with immense pride as I received the 2023 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Award in Miami. I am truly humbled to be recognized among a group of distinguished professionals who are working collaboratively to shape the future of Caribbean communications, tourism and hospitality. This event not only celebrated our achievements but also fostered deeper connections and ignited new conversations as we rally around the Caribbean.”

Regis-Prosper’s determined commitment to strategic planning, business development, policy formulation and implementation initiatives, and the development and execution of innovative strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Caribbean tourism on a global scale represent the core values of progress and sustainability for which CMEx is known.

CMEx was established to facilitate the exchange of best practices among communicators in the media and members of the public and private sectors, in collaboration with non-governmental organizations, academia, community groups, and the youth.

SOURCE: Caribbean Tourism Organization

