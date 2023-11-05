CTO Announces Theme, Social Media Showcase For Caribbean Tourism Month 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has declared the theme for this year’s Caribbean Tourism Month in November as “One Caribbean: Investing in Our People, Protecting Our Planet, Prosperity for All”.

The 2023 theme echoes the sentiments of the recently concluded 2023 World Tourism Day, focusing on “Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity”, underscoring the interconnectedness and the shared future of Caribbean nations and territories.

In a dynamic region renowned for its vibrant culture, beaches, rivers, majestic waterfalls and warm hospitality, Caribbean Tourism Month 2023 is set for another landmark celebration that not only highlights the scenic beauty and diverse cultures of the Caribbean but also emphasizes the importance of sustainable development and investment in human capital.

CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper remarked, “This year’s theme, ‘One Caribbean: Investing in Our People, Protecting Our Planet, Prosperity for All’, reflects our deep-rooted commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures our people’s gifts, talents and abilities, safeguards our natural resources, and promotes sustainable prosperity as a goal for every man, woman and child,” she said.

She continued: “We believe that the path to sustainable tourism and inclusive growth lies through concerted efforts in these critical areas.”

Throughout November, the CTO will showcase the unique attributes of each of its 25-member destinations across its social media platforms.

Designed to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the Caribbean, this campaign offers a window into the rich cultural tapestry and the majestic natural environments of CTO members.

The hashtag for the campaign is #OneCaribbean.

Regis-Prosper added, “Our social media showcase is more than just a promotional activity. It’s a canvas for storytelling, sharing the narratives of our people, the custodians of our planet, and the architects of our shared prosperity. It will be a testament to the distinct yet unified spirit that comprises our Caribbean region.”

CTO invites residents, travelers, industry stakeholders, and the global community to join this month-long celebration.

Through engagement, exploration, and shared dialogues, Caribbean Tourism Month 2023 aims to strengthen the bonds within the Caribbean community, encourage responsible travel, and showcase the myriad opportunities for investment and collaborative growth within the region.

SOURCE: Caribbean Tourism Organization

