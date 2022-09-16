Crystal Balls Among ‘Witchcraft Paraphernalia’ Seized By Saint Lucia Police – Two People Charged – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday the 12th of September 2022 a joint operation led by the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries with the assistance and support from the Central Police Station, General Duties and the Special Services Unit was conducted at Pearts Gap, Castries.

During the conduct of this operation officers proceeded to the residence of Natokie Anthony where a Warrant to Search for Firearms and Ammunition and Electronics was executed. The search resulted in the recovery of the following items; one DJI phantom 4 pro plus drone, one SD Card, one Crowbar, one Note 9 cellular phone, and witchcraft paraphernalia including:

· Two crystal balls

· Ouija board

· Holy bible- Heritage Edition

· A Wiccan Bible

· Angle Witch Book

· Book of Shadows

On completion of the search Natokie Anthony and Amber Luann Altenor were taken into custody On the 15th of September 2022. These two individuals were charged for being in possession of Prohibited Imports (Occult Paraphernalia) under No. 13 of Schedule 3 of Section 84 (1) and Section 118 of the Customs (Control and Management) Act Chapter 15.05 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2014. They were also charged for Unlawful Possession under Section 441 (1) of the Criminal Code of St. Lucia 2013.

They were taken to court earlier today and they were granted bail in the sum of $1000 each. Signing conditions were also attached to their bail conditions and the matter was adjourned to the 14th of October 2022.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force/ SLT

