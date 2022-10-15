Crusita Descartes-Pelius To Act As Police Commissioner – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police Commissioner Milton Desir has proceeded on vacation leave and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius is to serve as Acting Police Commissioner, according to reliable sources.

Desir, whose contract officially ends on December 9, proceeded on vacation on Friday.

Descartes-Pelius joined the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) in 1988, serving in several capacities in the organisation.

They included being serving within the Information and Technology Unit, Interpol, and the Police Marine Unit, among other assignments.

Descartes-Pelius is the holder of a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies.

And she was awarded the National Service Cross of the Order of Saint Lucia by the National Awards Committee as Saint Lucia celebrated independence in 2021.

Milton Desir on the other hand, has spent some 35 years in the force.

In September 2020, he had proceeded on pre-retirement leave after serving as Deputy Commissioner.

But he was recalled to duty as Deputy Commissioner and subsequently appointed head of the force in February 2021, succeeding Severin Moncherry.

