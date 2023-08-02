Cricket West Indies President Committed To Governance Reform – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

President Dr. Kishore Shallow remains unwavering in his commitment to delivering a new era of governance reform within Cricket West Indies (CWI).

After a series of ongoing consultations with key stakeholders since being elected in March, President Shallow notes that the indispensable role of governance is a key element in reinvigorating CWI.

President Shallow said:

“We have produced several reports on governance over the years and the regional dialogue on this matter has also been unending. The way forward is for all stakeholders to recognize that the reform effort is fundamental to the transformation and advancement of West Indies Cricket.”

He further added:

“I am resolute, that if we are to achieve the desired outcomes and realize sustainable growth in West Indies Cricket, we must act with a measure of insistence and have a sense of priority towards the reform exercise.”

Last week during the 22nd Frank Worrell Memorial Lecture, Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley echoed similar statements.

Prime Minister Mottley said:

“You cannot have the benefit of all of these reports, from all different types of society, all different parts of the region, and then we say no, ignore it. The first issue we need to get right is governance.” She concluded: “The longer we take to do it, the worse the results will be.”

The CWI President said full consideration will be given to these reports, including but not limited to the 1992 Governance Report, Patterson Report 2007, Wilkins Report 2012, Barriteau Report 2015, and Wehby Report 2020.

Dr. Shallow led constitutional reforms during his presidency at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association and Windward Islands Cricket Board, including introducing term limits for presidents.

In the coming weeks, Cricket West Indies will meet with the CARICOM Sub-Committee on Cricket chaired by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Hon. Keith Rowley. Governance reform is expected to be an agenda item.

SOURCE: Cricket West Indies

