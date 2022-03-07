Cricket West Indies Pays Tribute To Late Cricket Legend Shane Warne – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has paid tribute on its official website to legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away last week.

“It is with great sadness that Cricket West Indies would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Shane Warne at the shocking news of the passing of one of the finest bowlers of all time,” CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

Skerritt recalled that the late Australian revived the art of leg-spin and was feared but respected by many batsmen worldwide.

In addition, the CWI President observed that many West Indian cricket fans adored Shane, a friend to many West Indian cricketers.

West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons, who played against Warne in the 1990s, described the death as a sad day for cricket.

Simmons observed that Warne had transformed bowling, especially leg-spin.

Warne died at 52 as the most successful leg-spinner bowlers of all time, credited for reviving the art of leg-spin.

He started his international career in 1992 and ended in 2007 with a remarkable 708 Test wickets.

He also had 293 wickets from 194 One-Day Internationals and won the Man-of-the-Match award when Australia beat Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final at Lords.

Warne’s death came hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh, died on Friday at 74.

CWI also extended condolences to Marsh’s family, friends, and the cricket fraternity in Australia.

