Cricket West Indies Appoints Desmond Haynes As New Lead Selector – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of legendary former West Indies opening batter, the Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes as the Lead Selector of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team.

He replaces Roger Harper in the role.

According to a CWI release, along with his most outstanding cricket credentials, Haynes was recently honored by the University of the West Indies with an Honorary Doctorate Degree and is a former Senator in the Parliament of Barbados.

The CWI confirmed him as the new Men’s Team Lead Selector during a Board of Directors meeting.

– Advertisement –

CWI says Haynes will lead the West Indies Men’s Selection Panel until June 30, 2024, a period that includes four ICC Global Events, two T20 World Cups (2022 & 2024), the Cricket World Cup (2023), and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

The former West Indies opening batsman acknowledged that being a Selector is a thankless task but a critical role in the cricket system.

Nevertheless, he said he was honoured to be appointed.

“I have always indicated that I would assist West Indies cricket in anyway possible and I see this as an opportunity to do just that. I pledge to carry out my duties in a fair and professional manner,” Haynes stated.

The former West Indies opening batsman played 116 Test matches and 238 One-Day Internationals between 1978 and 1994.

In addition, he scored 7487 runs in Tests, including 18 centuries, and 8648 runs in ODIs, including 17 centuries.

Haynes also captained the West Indies in four Test matches and was a member of the West Indies team, winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1979.

He became an ICC Hall of Fame inductee in June 2021.

– Advertisement –