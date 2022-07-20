CPMC Says Saint Lucia Carnival Successful, Incident-Free – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Carnival Planning & Management Committee (CPMC) declared at a news conference Wednesday that the Island’s 2022 Carnival was a success with increased numbers, especially for the national events.

CPMC Chairperson Tamara Gibson said in an interview on the sidelines of the news conference that many people came out to support the activities while others joined the organisation’s live streams.

Gibson noted that all the events started on time, and from all accounts, the Carnival season was incident-free.

“We have had no significant reports from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force of any incidents during the season,” the CPMC Chair disclosed.

She recalled that initially, the plan was for a ‘bubble Carnival’.

“Initially in conversations with the CMO and the public health officials they took into consideration having Carnival in as much of a bubble as possible in a two-week period and taking COVID and its effects into consideration. Obviously between that time and now the world changed. Lots of things happened with COVID,” Gibson observed.

She explained that as a result, organisers had to ‘tweak’ Carnival.

However, she pointed out that this year there were no new events as organisers attempted to limit activities as much as possible.

“That was mainly because of COVID and the possible spread of COVID at that time. Those decisions were made late in 2021,” Gibson said.

The CPMC official described as ‘strategic’ the bid to ensure greater participation of locals in the national events, although admittedly, the private events were taking some precedence over the national ones.

“So people had to make a choice ‘Where do I go? Do I go to a national event on the Friday night or do I go to Panorama?’ We felt the national events needed to have their own space, their own time. And also in working with the SLTA, the aim this year was to bring people to Saint Lucia for a longer period of time and not just the weekend of Carnival but to get them to experience Saint Lucia, our beaches, our culture and everything about Saint Lucia,” she disclosed.

“I think it worked positively for us,” Gibson stated, while explaining that it was too early to pronounce on visitor arrivals for the season.

The results from the national parade of the bands for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 are as follows:

Section of the Year

Position

Band

Portrayal

1

Xuvo

Arcane

2

Just 4 Fun

Avant Garde

3

Tribe of Twel Universe

Imagica 13

3

Fuzion Mas

Yemaya

Mas on the Move

Position

Band

Portrayal

1

Xuvo

Infinity Tribe Modern Meta

2

Just 4 Fun

XX 20

3

Island Tribe

Revenge 2.0

4

Red Unlimited

Chaos

Spirit of Carnival

Position

Band

Portrayal

1

Just 4 Fun

XX 20

2

Xuvo

Infinity Tribe Modern Meta

3

Fuzion Mas

OYO The God Within

4

Island Tribe

Revenge 2.0

Band of the Year

Position

Band

Portrayal

1

Just 4 Fun

XX 20

2

Xuvo

Infinity Tribe Modern Meta

3

Tribe of Twel Universe

(Un)Known Universe

4

Fuzion Mas

OYO The God Within

Individual of the Year

Position

Name

Band

Portrayal

1

Sharon Tanner

Tribe of Twel

Luskaa – Guardian of the Imagica 13

2

Tanisha Nicky Williams

Tribe of Twel

Blue Nebula

3

Cedric Laurent

Island Tribe

King Congo

4

Jordan Augier

Tribe of Twel

Sunbird of Asgard

Ole Mas

Position

Competitor

Song

1

Robert Calderon

Minerva Ward 2

2

Cuthbert Modeste

Look for Rain Investor

3

Carlton Ishmael

Banana Back On Track

4

Linus Joseph

COVID Give Farmers A Break, Farmers Start Forking

Road March

Position

Competitor

Song

1

Fross

Eat Man Money

2

Shemmy J

Dou Dou

3

Ezra Da FunMachine

Pass Me Straight

4

DJ ASAP

Scrub It

