Covid-positive Australia cricketer helps team win Commonwealth Games gold

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Birmingham, England Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in the gold medal win over India in the Commonwealth Games women’s T20 cricket final on Sunday despite testing positive for Covid-19 only hours before the toss.

Australian officials issued a statement explaining that even though McGrath was positive and presenting mild symptoms, she was allowed to play following consultation with team and match officials along with the Commonwealth Games Federation Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group.

“McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test,” said Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA). “She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final.

“In consultation with the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) and the ICC, Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity to minimize the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

“The CGA has maintained a comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee.”

Tahlia McGrath looks on whilst wearing a face mask during the Cricket T20 – Gold Medal match between Australia and India at Edgbaston on August 7, in Birmingham, England.

