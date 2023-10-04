COVID: Freedom Coalition Urges CMO To ‘Stop The Vaccine Campaign’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Freedom Coalition has reiterated a call to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George to halt a campaign encouraging people to take the COVID vaccine.

The Coalition renewed its call in a September 22, 2023 letter to Belmar-George.

Dr. Gilbertha St. Rose wrote the letter, copied to the Minister of Health and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, on Freedom Coalition SLU’s behalf.

The letter declared that promotional billboards nationwide were ‘deceptively false’.

– Advertisement –

It said the billboards imply that ‘these poisonous injections’ are safe, effective, and necessary.

“The evidence regarding the health risks of this injection against the biolab engineered covid coronavirus pathogen infection, as cited by several distinguished doctors and scientists around the world, including data captured in Centers for Disease Control (CDC’s) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), is irrefutable, overwhelming, and conclusive,” the Freedom Coalition document stated.

It said the significant number of ‘excess deaths’ reported in Saint Lucia and worldwide since the advent of the COVID injections was staggering and alarming.

The letter said the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared that the ‘financially lucrative’ pandemic is over.

The letter also stated that there is no longer a health emergency or crisis on the island of Saint Lucia or anywhere in the Caribbean.

“It is not too late for introspection and doing the right thing. We can still save lives by stopping these COVID injections now,” the Freedom Coalition said.

– Advertisement –