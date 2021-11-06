COVID: Desir Says Number Of Vaccinated Cops ‘Growing’

Police Commissioner Milton Desir has disclosed that many police officers have received the COVID-19 vaccination, and the numbers are ‘growing.’

But he explained that other officers are holding back ‘for some reason or another’, and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) hierarchy intends to invite health experts to provide officers with information relating to the vaccines.

“We have doctors that are always working with the police and the police trust these individuals. So we will invite these doctors to speak to the various officers as to their concerns regarding vaccination – what it does and does not do, so that the officers would have an informed perspective as to whether they would take the vaccine or not. However I must say that because of the work we do as frontliners we are more exposed to the virus than an ordinary person,” the Police Commissioner said during the Choice Television programme Police Insight.

“When we have the no movement day people are in but we are out there, so we are out when there’s no movement to ensure that persons observe the protocols so we are more open to that virus. So I would urge police officers, once they have confirmed with their doctor that the wise thing to do is to be vaccinated and also the persons out there. That is what we have – the vaccination is the best protection based on research that we have,” Desir stated.

– Advertisement –

On the issue of mandatory vaccination, he indicated that the police are guided by what the state says. “There’s no mandatory vaccination by the state,” Desir noted.

– Advertisement –