COVID-19: WHO Recommends That People Mask Up Indoors – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The World Health Organization (WHO) has encouraged people everywhere to continue wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection.

The world body has advised that masks be worn in crowded rooms or places where ventilation is poor.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s lead on COVID-19, explained that coronavirus transmission is dependent on factors such as distance between people, setting, ventilation, time spent in the particular location, and mitigation measures that are in place.

“There’s a number of other factors that are important as well, but masks are one of the measures that we recommend when you are indoors when you cannot distance,” she said.

– Advertisement –

“This is one of the recommendations that we continue to advise, and we are working with governments to tailor the use of this in the right types of contexts,” Van Kerkhove disclosed.

According to the WHO, research is still needed to better understand the burden of post-COVID-19 condition on human health globally.

The organisation observed that although many people recover from the disease, some patients have persistent symptoms across many different body organs and over long periods, giving way to the condition commonly known as ‘long COVID.’

WHO experts are working with counterparts worldwide in the different types of clinical management of cardiac care, brain health and respiratory health.

“What we are targeting is making sure that there is recognition of post-COVID-19 condition, in which this can be described and analysed,” said Dr. Van Kerkhove.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com