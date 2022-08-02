COVID-19: UK Replenishes Saint Lucia’s Out-Of-Stock AstraZeneca Vaccines – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs informs the public of the availability of theAstrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Saint Lucia is grateful for a generous donation of 3000 doses of Astrazeneca from the United Kingdom, after several months of being out-of-stock.

The COVID-19 vaccines (Astrazeneca, Pfizer BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson) are available at all Wellness Centres.

Persons who have not been vaccinated, or are partially vaccinated are encouraged to visit aCommunity Wellness Centre to do so. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death.

The public is further informed that the Pediatric Pfizer will be available at the Wellness Centres in the coming week.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs will issue a statement with an update on the availability of the Pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –