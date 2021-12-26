COVID-19: Travel Misery For Tens Of Thousands As Flights Are Cancelled

BBC News:- Tens of thousands of airline passengers have been hit by the grounding of thousands of flights as a surge in Covid cases causes staff shortages. More than 7,500 flights have now been cancelled since Friday and over the Christmas weekend, according to the FlightAware data tracking website. Chinese and US airlines appear to be the hardest hit, with further delays and cancellations announced for Monday. Companies say the cancellations are due to airline crews testing positive. Staff who have not tested positive but have been in contact with those infected are then being forced to self-isolate. Recorded Covid