COVID-19: SLTU Wants Immediate Review Of School Operations – St. Lucia Times News

As Saint Lucia grapples with a fifth COVID-19 wave that has seen a massive surge in virus cases, the Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) has called on the Ministry of Education, which announced a continuation of face-to-face classes, to review school operations immediately.

“The high numbers impact the public and that will impact schools and so we need the Ministry of Of Education to review school operations with immediate effect,” SLTU President Don Howell told St Lucia Times.

Howell explained that schools reopened when teachers were very apprehensive about the COVID-19 numbers.

But he said teachers sacrificed to face students and advance instruction and education.

Nevertheless, the SLTU President observed that the union has seen that the pandemic is impacting the education sector and putting strain on the school system throughout the week.

Howell explained that the education system is different from other workspaces because there are no extra members or staff on rotation when teachers are impacted.

“Throughout this week that would have created tremendous strain for teachers in school and so the Ministry of Education needs to act and act decisively as it relates to the continued operation of school,” the SLTU President expressed.

“Students have been affected, staff have been affected – it’s affecting everyone.”

“The school is not in a bubble apart from the rest of the society. So while we are concerned and the teachers union has always favoured continuation of instruction and the teachers alike, that’s why they would have made that sacrifice, but we have to be real,” Howell declared.

“What we do in this spike – they may lose more than just instructional time,” he stated.

Howell recalled that the SLTU had talks with the Minister of Education, who acknowledged there had been no discussion with the union.

He said the meeting with the Minister observed that the COVID-19 numbers were high, and agreed that if there were further spikes, there would be a follow-up session for an urgent discussion on school operations.

