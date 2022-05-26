COVID-19: SLASPA Adjusts Airport Protocols – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to advise the general public and the airport community of the following adjustments to the COVID-19 protocols at the George F.L Charles and Hewanorra International Airports, commencing, Friday, May 20, 2022.

1. Departing passengers will no longer be screened for temperature check by a health practitioner at the entrance of the departure area.

2. Access will now be granted to the non-traveling members of the public and the rest of the airport community to the terminal and the restaurants.

3. Visitors, patrons and the wider airport community are required to continue to adhere to the wearing of face masks and practice physical distancing throughout the airport facilities.

– Advertisement –

SLASPA is committed to the health, safety and restoration of the operational efficiency of its facilities and will remain vigilant in our response to current conditions of the COVID -19 pandemic as we collaborate with our industry partners and stakeholders.

The Authority is prepared to serve you with excellence and encourages everyone to adhere to the protocols for the safety and well-being of all airport users.

Please contact the Business Development and Corporate Communications Department at telephone number 457-6109, for further information or visit our website at www.slaspa.com

Source: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –