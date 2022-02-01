COVID-19: Saint Lucia’s Daily Infection Rate Drops 43 Percent From Last Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

For the last seven days, Saint Lucia’s daily COVID-19 infection rate was 94.9 per 100,000 population per day, a 43% reduction from last week, with a 44% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 2.9.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George made the disclosure.

She announced that although Saint Lucia continues to register cases, the seven-day average approximation indicates a downward trend in the epidemiological curve.

“We note reductions in most of the public health indicators,” Belmar-George stated.

– Advertisement –

Nevertheless, the CMO pointed out that daily COVID-19 cases can cause increased hospitalisations, deaths and affect workplace productivity.

In this regard, she again appealed to all organisations to ensure stronger public health protocols.

As of Sunday, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 20 909 COVID-19 cases, 4,096 of which were active.

Forty-nine positive cases are at the Respiratory Hospital, six of whom are severely ill.

In addition, the CMO disclosed that the county had recorded a total of 325 COVID-19 deaths.

According to Belmar-George, since the 5th wave on December 16, 2021, Saint Lucia has diagnosed 7,780 cases with a daily average of 173.

“Although the cases diagnosed are island-wide, the main areas affected are Castries, Gros-Islet, Vieux-Fort and Babonneau,” the CMO stated.

Her complete statement appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Dr.-Sharon-Belmar-George-Statement-January-31-2022.mp3

– Advertisement –