COVID-19: Saint Lucia Working To Reduce ‘Restrictive Protocols’ Without Endangering Health – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, has disclosed that health authorities continue working with various sectors to reduce ‘restrictive protocols’ without increasing health risks connected with COVID-19.

“As we move towards living safely with COVID-19, workplaces have been authorised to continue full operations. Most services have been restored to normal operations,” Belmar-George said in a statement on Monday.

She revealed that this week, although Saint Lucia continues to register cases, the seven-day average approximation indicates a downward trend in the epidemiological curve with reductions in most public health indicators.

Nevertheless, the CMO appealed to all organisations to strengthen all public health protocols.

– Advertisement –

As of February 21, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 22 545 COVID-19 cases with 1,048 active cases presently.

According to Belmar-George, the daily infection rate for the last seven days was 24.9 per 100,000 population per day, representing a 35% reduction from last week, with a 21% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 1.1.

“We have noted a total of 358 COVID-19 deaths. We have 24 positive cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, 1 case is critically ill and 1 case is severely ill,” she observed.

And since the 5th COVID-19 wave began on December 16, 2021, Saint Lucia has diagnosed 9,416 cases with an average of 143 cases daily.

“Women account for 58% of the cases and 62 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded 63% of which is male. The majority of the deaths are COVID-19 related due to other associated chronic health conditions. Tourists account for 4.7% of the cases diagnosed for the past 7 days. Although the cases diagnosed are noted island-wide, the main areas affected are Castries, Gros-Islet, Vieux-Fort and Babonneau,” the CMO noted.

Belmar-George also stated that currently, Saint Lucia is experiencing a delay in the shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and therefore, it is unavailable at the various vaccination sites.

However, she said that the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at the various wellness centers and advertised vaccination sites.

– Advertisement –