COVID-19: Saint Lucia Working To Prevent Festive Season Spikes

Saint Lucia health officials are working to prevent further COVID-19 spikes during the festive season while noting the need to sustain the gains achieved in the management of the fourth wave in light of the increased transmissibility of the Delta Variant circulating.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in which she provided a COVID-19 update.

Her complete statement appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Statement-By-Dr.-Sharon-Belmar-George.mp3

Headline photo: Dr. Sharon Belmar-George (Stock image)

