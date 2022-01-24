COVID-19: Saint Lucia Weekly Infection Rate Drops – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr.Sharon Belmar-George, has disclosed that although daily cases continue to be high this week, the seven-day average approximation suggests a leveling off pointing to the plateau in the epidemiological curve.

“We are beginning to see reductions in some of the public health indicators,” she explained in a statement Monday.

According to the CMO, the daily infection rate for the last seven days was 164.4 per 100,000 population per day, representing a 10% reduction from last week, with a 39% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 3.1.

Nevertheless, Belmar-George reiterated appeals to everyone to strengthen all public health measures.

She explained that Saint Lucia has not yet received gene sequencing results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

However, there’s suspicion that the Omicron variant, characterised by high transmission levels, is present.

At the same time, the CMO observed that the Delta Variant is still circulating locally.

” The high number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis noted at this point has the capacity to increase nhospitalisations, deaths and productivity in the work place. We appeal to all organizations, public and private sector to ensure the strengthening of all public health protocols,” Belmar-George said.

As of January 23, 2022, Saint Lucia has diagnosed 19,680 COVID-19 cases, with 4,233 active cases presently.

The country has recorded 318 COVID-19 deaths., while 53 positive are at the Respiratory Hospital, 1 case is critically ill, and five are severely ill.

Belmar-George said since the fifth wave began on December 16, 2021, there have been 6,551 cases with an average of 172 per day.

Her complete statement appears below:

