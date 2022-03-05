COVID-19: Saint Lucia Updates Entry Requirements – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia wishes to inform the travelling public that effective 5th March 2022, updated entry requirements are in place for travel to Saint Lucia and are as follows:

1. Pre-Travel approval or the pre-travel authorization document is no longer required for

travel and entry.

2. Fully vaccinated* travellers aged 5 years and older must have a valid negative Rapid

Antigen test or Rapid COVID-19 PCR test done within 1 day prior to arrival or RTPCR COVID-19 test done within 5 days prior to arrival.

3. Unvaccinated travellers aged 5 years and older must have a valid negative RT- PCR

COVID-19 test done within 5 days prior to arrival.

4. All travellers 18 years and older must upload their test result and vaccine proof (if relevant) at www.stlucia.org/covid19 before travel. Approval is not required for boarding.

5. Travellers are required to show the following documents at check-in (airline/carrier) and

on arrival, and these should be easily retrievable at all times. Printed documents are

preferred however electronic copies are acceptable.

• Valid test result

• Vaccine proof (if relevant)

• Saint Lucia Health Screening Form (required on arrival)

6. The Saint Lucia Health Screening form is available and can be downloaded via

www.stlucia.org, and must be completed before disembarking for ease of processing.

7. Travellers arriving without tests or with the wrong type of test will be retested on arrival at their own cost and will be required to remain in quarantine until the result of the test is

known. In the event of submission of fraudulent documents, the traveller (s) will be subject

to fines and penalties according to the laws of Saint Lucia.

8. The Ministry of Health and Wellness reserves the right to random test any traveller to the island regardless of documentation or any other requirements obligation or condition

required for entry into Saint Lucia.

IMPORTANT: Agents (airline/ship) must ensure that travellers have the relevant negative

Antigen or PCR test before granting permission to board. Persons who refuse to provide proof of a negative test should not be boarded.

*Fully vaccinated means that two weeks have passed since the second dose of a two-dose

vaccine or a single-dose vaccine. Vaccine proof must be presented.

Travellers are further advised to visit www.stlucia.org for full details of the entry

requirements.

The Authorities look forward to welcoming all travellers, thanking them for their patience and understanding during the introductory stages of this new requirement.

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call locally at 758-458-7101 or 1-800-210-0921, 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA, or visit www.stlucia.org

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

