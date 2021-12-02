COVID-19: Saint Lucia To Strictly Enforce Mandatory Quarantine For Unvaccinated Travellers With Negative PCR Tests

Press Release:- All unvaccinated persons travelling to Saint Lucia, who have obtained a negative PCR test result, must quarantine in a Government-approved facility and meet the cost of their 14-day mandatory stay.

In a statement by Hon. Moses Jn Baptiste, Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, on Tuesday November 30, 2021, it was indicated that this requirement will be strictly enforced to reduce the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus, during the upcoming holiday travel period.

Consideration will be given to unaccompanied minors, dependent seniors and those with serious medical conditions to quarantine at home for the mandatory 14-day period.

State quarantine daily rates are as follows:

US$95.00 for single occupancy

US$160.00 for double occupancy

US$240.00 for triple occupancy.

The Government of Saint Lucia is also advising all travellers to Saint Lucia to apply for travel clearance as soon as their negative PCR test results are received. Applications should be made via the website stlucia.org to obtain clearance.

Airlines flying into Saint Lucia, will not allow the boarding of anyone who does not possess the necessary clearance documents.

