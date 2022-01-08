COVID-19: Saint Lucia To Intensify Efforts To Improve Vaccine Coverage – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

With just 27 percent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Saint Lucia plans to intensify efforts to improve the coverage as the country grapples with a fifth wave of the virus that started on December 16.

“The government of Saint Lucia pledges to intensify the mobilisation of the population so that our vaccine uptake can be much better in the next few months,” Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste disclosed.

On Thursday, the minister spoke during a handing over ceremony to gift 7,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines.

Saint Lucia received the vaccines from the government of Spain through the COVAX facility.

Jn Baptiste said the government would provide resources to help health professionals reach everyone who needs and wants the vaccines.

“In the near future, we envisage increased vaccination coverage throughout Saint Lucia. We also envisage a situation in Saint Lucia where we continue to learn to adjust, we learn to live with COVID-19 and to learn to ensure that the management of COVID-19 and the preventative strategies find themselves rooted in our communities,” he explained.

Jn Baptiste also expressed that Health and Wellness centres would become the focal points of the fight against COVID-19 within the communities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, who also addressed the event, described vaccine hesitancy as a ‘major issue’ in Saint Lucia.

But she said the authorities are committed to implementing new community-based strategies and more intense collaboration to improve vaccine coverage.

“This donation will definitely assist us in targeting those with a fear of needles and our homeless and mentally ill as well who are difficult to follow up with a second dose vaccines,” the CMO stated.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre made a passionate appeal to his countrymen to get vaccinated.

The PM said vaccines have proved to be safe and effective.

“We no longer have the luxury of time. Doubt, procrastination and delay will only bring disease and death. I urge every Saint Lucian to go out and get vaccinated as a matter of urgency,” the Castries East MP said.

“To every Saint Lucian who is not yet vaccinated I again urge you to get vaccinated. I repeat – to every Saint Lucian that is not yet vaccinated, I urge you, please, get vaccinated,” Pierre pleaded.

