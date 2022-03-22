COVID-19: Saint Lucia Still Working To Safely Remove Restrictions – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As Saint Lucia lives safely with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health continues to work with the various sectors to reduce restrictive measures safely, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George has disclosed.

Belmar-George spoke Monday as Saint Lucia registered low numbers of cases during the past week.

“We are presently at the baseline point in the epidemiological curve and the public health indicators are within normal range,” the CMO noted.

As of March 20, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 22 890 covid-19 cases with 17activecases presently.

According to the CMO, the daily infection rate for the last seven days was 2.9 per 100,000 population daily – a 49% reduction from last week, with a 3% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 0.3.

” We have noted a total of 366 COVID-19 deaths. We have 4 positive COVID-19 cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, 1 case is severely ill,” Belmar-George stated.

But she explained that globally the COVID-19 cases are increasing.

Over 21 million new cases were reported across the 6 World Health Organization (WHO) regions representing the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the pandemic’s beginning.

“We also note the major outbreak in neighboring Martinique at this time,” the CMO disclosed.

In addition, she said the sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 are still transmitting intensely across the globe.

“The number of new deaths globally has remained stable. These increases are due to misinformation on the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and the total lifting of public health measures especially in countries with low vaccination coverage,” Belmar-George said.

And asserting that Saint Lucia’s vaccination uptake is low, the CMO renewed an appeal for people who have not yet done so to get vaccinated urgently.

Headline photo: Dr. Sharon Belmar-George (Stock image)

