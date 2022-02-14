COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 56 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday February 14, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

confirms a total of 56 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday February 13, 2022 from a total of 257 samples of which 194 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 63 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 10, 2022 to February 13, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 21.79% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 177.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 139 individuals diagnosed with COVID-

19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 459. Currently, there are 28 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is

severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 266 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 83.

COVID-19 death #265 is a 3 year old female from the Babonneau district.

COVID-19 death #266 is a 95 year old male from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 14, 2022 to February 8, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 51, 817 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 812 are partially vaccinated and 6, 571 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday February 15, 2022 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre,

Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount

(Victoria Street) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

