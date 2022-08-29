COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths & 45 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday August 29, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 45 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday August 26, 2022 and Saturday August 27, 2022.

This is from a total of 229 samples, of which 211 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 18 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 24, 2022 to August 27, 2022. This numberof positive cases makes up 19.7% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 775.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 57 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 117. Currently, there are sixteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number ofCOVID-19 deaths in country is 294 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 99.

COVID-19 death #293 is a 57 year old male from the Dennery district.

COVID-19 death #294 is a 78 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district.

These deaths occurred during the period August 15, 2022 to August 22, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 54, 776 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 189 are partially vaccinated and 7, 799 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

