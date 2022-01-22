COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 439 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Late Friday January 21, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 439 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday January 20, 2022 from a total of 968 samples of which 888 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 80 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from January 18, 2022 to January 20, 2022. This number of

positive cases makes up 45.35% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 19, 185.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 161 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 197. Currently, there are 44

positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of them is in

critical care and five of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 247 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 72.

COVID-19 death #246 is a 69 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district. COVID-19 death

#247 is an 88 year old male from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 16, 2022 to January 17, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 50, 823 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 015 are

partially vaccinated and 5, 746 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place today Saturday January 22, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex,

and the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

