COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths & 39 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Sunday July 3, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a

total of 39 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday July 1, 2022 and Saturday July 2, 2022 from a total of 232 samples of which 184 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 27 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on July 1, 2022 and July 2, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 16.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases

bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 133.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 54 individuals diagnosed with COVID-

19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 130. Currently, there are four positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is

critically ill.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 287 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 98.

COVID-19 death #286 is a 69 year old female from the Micoud district.

COVID-19 death #287 is an 83 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district.

These deaths occurred during the period June 18, 2022 to June 25, 2022. The Ministry of

Health expresses sympathies to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 54, 346 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 284 are partially vaccinated and 7, 632 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday July 4, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –