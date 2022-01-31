COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 33 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Monday January 31, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 33 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday January 30, 2022 from a total of 118 samples of which 95 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 23 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 27.97% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 20, 942.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 150 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 977. Currently, there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which seven of them are severely ill.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 254 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 75.

COVID-19 death #254 is a 68 year old male from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 related death #75 is a 65 year old male from the Castries district. Both of these deaths occurred during the period January 19, 2022 to January 25, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these gentlemen.

To date, a total of 51, 231 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 947 are partially vaccinated and 6, 183 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday February 1, 2022 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux-Fort

RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information

– Advertisement –