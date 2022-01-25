COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 212 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Tuesday January 25, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 212 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday January 24, 2022 from a total of 563 samples of which 468 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 95 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 24, 2022 and January 25, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 37.66% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 19, 967.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 189 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 187. Currently, there are 54 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which five of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 252 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 74.

COVID-19 death #252 is a 61 year old female from the Castries district.

COVID-19 related death #74 is a 54 year old male from the Soufriere district.

Both deaths occurred on January 23, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 50, 941 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 027 are partially vaccinated and 5, 925 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

