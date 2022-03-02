COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 17 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday March 2, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday March 1, 2022 from a total of 224 samples of which 184 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 40 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 28, 2022 to March 1, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 7.59% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 729.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 106.

– Advertisement –

Currently, there are 13 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and three of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 270 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 91.

COVID-19 death #270 is an 87 year old female from the Laborie district.

COVID-19 related death #90 is a 69 year old male from the Dennery district.

Both of these deaths occurred on February 27, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 52, 353 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 649 are partially vaccinated and 6, 755 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday March 3, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –