COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 13 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Saturday December 18, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Friday December 17, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 456 samples, which were collected on December 16, 2021 and December 17, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.85% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 149.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 225 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 68.

COVID-19 death #224 is a 47 year old female from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death

#225 is a 49 year old male from the Gros-Islet district. These deaths occurred during the period December 14, 2021 to December 16, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 82. Currently, there are 9 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and two of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 485 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 890 are partially vaccinated and 2, 731 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday December 20, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

