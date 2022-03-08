COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 13 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday March 8, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday March 7, 2022 from a total of 165 samples of which 133 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 32 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from March 5, 2022 to March 7, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 7.88% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 808.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 18 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 60.

Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, one of them is critically ill and one of them is severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 271 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 93.

COVID-19 death #271 is an 83 year old male from the Micoud district. COVID-19 related death #93 is an 84 year old female from the Anse La Raye district. Both of these deaths occurred during the period February 21, 2022 to March 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 52, 466 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 641 are partially vaccinated and 6, 828 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday March 9, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

