COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 11 New Cases

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday December 20, 2021 received confirmation of a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

These cases were processed on Sunday December 19, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 176 samples, which were collected from December 17, 2021 to December 19, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 6.25% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 177.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 226 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 69.

– Advertisement –

COVID-19 death #226 is an 80 year old male from the Anse La Raye district.

COVID-19 related death #69 is a 70 year old male from the Choiseul district.

These deaths occurred during the period December 13, 2021 to December 16, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these gentlemen.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 4 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 93. Currently, there are 9 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 610 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 814 are partially vaccinated and 2, 813 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will be made available on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount, Victoria Street from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –