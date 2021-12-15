COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 10 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Wednesday December 15, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 10 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 334 samples, which were collected from December 10, 2021 to December 12, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.99% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 115.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 related deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 217 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 68.

COVID-19 related death #67 is a 69 year old male from the Micoud district. COVID-19 related death #68 is a 60 year old female from the Anse La Raye district. These deaths occurred during the period December 1, 2021 to December 11, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 7 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 73. Currently, there are 12 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and three of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 093 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 125 are partially vaccinated and 2, 559 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday December 16, 2021 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall and the Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

