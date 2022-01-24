COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Six More Deaths, 75 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Monday January 24, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 75 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday January 23, 2022 from a total of 226 samples of which 187 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 39 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 22, 2022 to January 23, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 33.19% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 19, 755.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 136 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 166. Currently, there are 52 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which six of them are severely ill.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health also reports five new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-19 related death.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 251 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 73.

COVID-19 death #247 is a 63 year old male from the Soufriere district. COVID-19 death #248 is an 88 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #249 is a 69 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district. COVID-19 death #250 is an 88 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #251 is a 88 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district.

COVID-19 related death #73 is an 81 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district. These deaths occurred during the period January 15, 2022 to January 21, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 50, 908 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 029 are partially vaccinated and 5, 892 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday January 25, 2022 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux- Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available

– Advertisement –